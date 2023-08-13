Home » News Udinese – From Lucca to Beto, here’s who will be the starting centre-forward
News Udinese – From Lucca to Beto, here’s who will be the starting centre-forward

by admin
News Udinese – From Lucca to Beto, here’s who will be the starting centre-forward

From Lorenzo Lucca to striker Beto, here’s who will be the starting center forward for the Juventus team next season. The point

The season is about to kick off and the situation is truly incredible. Udinese this year will be able to rely on a very long squad. Just think they are eight attackers deployable by coach Andrea Sottil. To date we can’t do anything but wait for the coach’s decisions, even if there already seems to be a very definitive and specific hierarchy on the role of first striker. The fight between Beto and Lucca it seems to be destined to last during the season, also considering the numbers of both centre-forwards. To date, however, the center forward born and raised in Lisbon is clearly favored. Lorenzo Lucca he must try to climb the positions just like he is doing thanks to the goals in the matches in which he plays or in the competition sections of the official matches. We’ll see if he can show off and make Mr. Sottil think. Quickly changing the subject, don’t lose the latest on the Samardzic affair <<

August 13, 2023

