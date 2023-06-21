Home » News Udinese – Goal of the year chosen: here is the final winner
World

News Udinese – Goal of the year chosen: here is the final winner

by admin
News Udinese – Goal of the year chosen: here is the final winner

Udinese has chosen what is definitively the goal of the year. Here’s who won this award and won the competition

Announced the prize winner for the best goal of this season. A challenge to the sound of feats was set up by the official account of the Friulian team. Just remember the many games that the champions who wear the Udinese shirt have given us. Let’s not forget extraordinary goals like that of Lazar Samardzic against Napoli or always that of the Serbian full back against Cremonese. On the other hand, however, in the final there was a footballer who makes one of the cornerstones of his football prowess: Gerard Deulofeu. A sensational challenge that put the fans at the center of attention. Here’s what the fans’ decision was on the best goal of the year that just ended.

The final choice

It is to be rewarded the extraordinary free-kick by Gerard Deulofeu against Atalanta. A goal that reopened a challenge that seemed to have ended after a great performance by the Goddess in the first fraction. In the end the match finished 2-2 also thanks to this play. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Pereyra has a new team at the door

June 21st – 11.47am

© breaking latest news

See also  Military coup in Burkina Faso

You may also like

Submarine en route to Titanic: noises possibly emitted...

WEBFLEET A new proactive fleet monitoring tool arrives...

New electronic issue of m:magazine | MobIT

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yue visits France to...

Biden called Xi Jinping “dictator”, perhaps at the...

Disputes with banks, tax disputes and debt collection...

Planes, buoys, ROVs and ships with hyperbaric chambers:...

Vodafone, there is an agreement with the unions...

Ban on Taxis-Motorcycles and Tuk-Tuks in Bujumbura: one...

no, it’s not the seed oil

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy