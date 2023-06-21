News Udinese – Goal of the year chosen: here is the final winner

Udinese has chosen what is definitively the goal of the year. Here’s who won this award and won the competition

Announced the prize winner for the best goal of this season. A challenge to the sound of feats was set up by the official account of the Friulian team. Just remember the many games that the champions who wear the Udinese shirt have given us. Let’s not forget extraordinary goals like that of Lazar Samardzic against Napoli or always that of the Serbian full back against Cremonese. On the other hand, however, in the final there was a footballer who makes one of the cornerstones of his football prowess: Gerard Deulofeu. A sensational challenge that put the fans at the center of attention. Here’s what the fans’ decision was on the best goal of the year that just ended.

The final choice

It is to be rewarded the extraordinary free-kick by Gerard Deulofeu against Atalanta. A goal that reopened a challenge that seemed to have ended after a great performance by the Goddess in the first fraction. In the end the match finished 2-2 also thanks to this play. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Pereyra has a new team at the door

