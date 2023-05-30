News Udinese – Good news doesn’t come from Bruseschi / All absent

The Juventus team is preparing for the last match of this season. Don’t miss all the latest from the training camps

These hours are decisive for the team of Andrea Subtil. He continues to work closely in view of the next championship match even if anything but good news comes from Bruseschi. In a nutshell, almost all of the Primavera have been enrolled in the first team group. This is the only way to be able to cope with the many absences that multiply from week to week. Suffice it to say that this year there are four players who have had problems with the cruciate ligament of the knee. A real massacre for a team that even dreamed of a European placement. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go see right away who won’t be there in the next championship match.

From the news that reached us yesterday at Bruseschi, an important player like is already ready to raise the white flag Isaac Success. We know that he hasn’t been on the playing field for more than a month, but today it’s official that the Nigerian will no longer be able to play until the end of the year. Not only him, since there are several players who have to give up the match against the Old Lady. In addition to the attacker mentioned above, there will be almost all of the defensive department. Jaka Bijol and Marvin Zeegelaar are suspended, but Adam Masina and Rodrigo Becao injured. To their four must also be added the long-term patients Festy Ebosele, Enzo Ebosse and Kingsley Ehizibue. With a Sottil who no longer knows which way to turn to overcome these problems. See also Protests Iran, three journalists arrested in the last 48 hours

The possible solutions — Until the end the technician will try to recover one of the players mentioned earlier. Surely it will not be easy, but you always do your best to overcome these problems. The favorite for the recovery seems to be the ex Bologna Adam Masina even if his situation is to be monitored. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. (White)red alert for Nehuen Perez <<

