News Udinese – Greetings from Destiny Udogie / The words of the winger

The day before yesterday this season ended and Destiny Udogie’s last game with the black and white shirt also arrived. Here are his words

Sunday evening it is officially finished the season of the Juventus team. A team that has tried in every way to collect a good result and above all to remove a few pebbles from their shoes. To date it hasn’t succeeded and this year too we had to settle for a comfortable position, but on the right side of the standings. Surely the injuries have played their part and not helped the technician Andrea Sottil, but on some occasions it could have been done much better. In addition to the end of the season, we can see very well that this is also the last game in black and white for a truly important player like the Italian left fullback Destiny Udogie. Here are his statements at the end of an adventure that certainly left many beautiful memories.

The defender in the under-21 national team relied on an Instagram message to greet those who have supported him in the last two years. Here are the words: “I am I’ve reached the end of my journey with this shirt, a club that has given me a lot and that will remain forever in my heart. I want to thank all those who have accompanied me in these two years, forever your fan”. In addition to these declarations of closeness to the team managed by the Pozzos, he also added a beautiful THANK YOU UDINESE finale. See also Large-scale protests against mandatory measures such as health passes in France exploded again | Anti-health passes | COVID-19 vaccine | Epidemic

The new adventure — Now everything is written for the start of his new adventure. The footballer will also start showing off in the Premier League, the most difficult championship in the world (at the moment). He will serve a super Destiny to be able to impose himself in a great team like Tottenham. At the moment the team’s technical guidance is not yet known and consequently many things could still change. You can’t miss all the latest news from the market. Just yesterday the captain of the team took stock in first person: Roberto Pereyra. Here is the decision on his future <<

June 6 – 10:38

