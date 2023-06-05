News Udinese – Guessand and Abankwah, difficult debut to forget

Axel Guessand and James Abankwah surprised in the last match. It’s a difficult debut to forget, that’s why

Yesterday evening there were many expectations regarding the debut from the first minute of two of the youngest players in the black and white squad. Is James Abankwah with Alex Guessand on their identity card they marked 2004 as their date of birth. They are two real future prospects that will serve to bring the Juventus team to the top. It won’t be easy to keep them away from the sirens that will surely sound in the future to get their performance. To date, however, the Bianconeri can’t do anything but enjoy them and hope for the immediate future to be able to have them on the pitch with increasing continuity. Now let’s go see detail their debut.

James Abankwah it was probably one of the best players on the pitch for all seventy minutes he played. A performance of great caliber against a very difficult opponent like Federico Chiesa. The Irish defender didn’t let himself be intimidated and closed most of the passing lines to the black and whites and above all limited the offensive plays of a winger with a great impact like the one in the national team. Unfortunately with twenty minutes to go the match was won by cramps and as a result he was forced off the pitch.

Alex Guessand — The French central defender until last year he had mainly played for Nancy's youth team. Yesterday on the pitch for the first time he demonstrated his abilities. Milik has almost never managed to put the Friulian team in difficulty and the merit of him is mainly both his and that of nehuen perez. A very young defense that played a great game from all points of view. If this is Juventus's future, we can say that we are in good hands.

