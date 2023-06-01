News Udinese – Happiness at Continassa / Important return for Allegri

The Juventus team is preparing for the next championship match. A very important return has arrived in the last few hours: all the latest

Allegri can finally smile. In these last hours of preparation for the last championship match, the team is preparing in a very serious and concentrated way. A victory could even be worth a place in the next Europa League even if we will have to wait for the decisions that UEFA will take personally. There is also some good news for the team, given that a midfielder who has done so well in the few games in which he has been deployed could return from the first minute, we are talking about Enzo Barrenechea. The Argentine has recovered from his Achilles tendon injury and as a result is looking forward to being able to get back on the pitch at the start of the next match.

To date in the midfield of the Bianconeri there may be no space, also because we’re talking about a player returning from a rather serious injury and it wouldn’t make sense to risk it just for the last game of the season. It is much more probable that the midfielder will take a seat on the bench and at the most he will be given some important footage in the final match. Now we can do nothing but go and see in detail which will be the starting midfield that the Juventus coach Max Allegri could field from the first minute. Here are the choices of the Tuscan coach in view of the next match that will be played at Dacia Arena this Sunday. See also China, bullied because it is considered "effeminate". He dies at 26

So in midfield — Holders for the Old Lady will be Locatelli in front of the defense. Rabiot as first midfielder who is showing himself to be one of the greatest certainties of the team managed by the former Cagliari player and finally there could be room for Filip Kostic like another half wing. Let’s remember that Allegri communicated that his team now seems to have mentally detached. We’ll see if this rumor will be confirmed or it was simply a matter of pre-tactics in view of the last match. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the market updates. Becao risks being put out of the squad: the point <<

