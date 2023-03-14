Home World News Udinese – Head only to the Rossoneri / The point on the morning training session
News Udinese – Head only to the Rossoneri / The point on the morning training session

News Udinese – Head only to the Rossoneri / The point on the morning training session

Sottil’s team continues to work in view of the next championship matches. Here’s the take on this morning’s workout

Udinese continues to work intensely in view of the next championship matches. The team coached by Andrea Sottil intends to make a difference on the playing field also in view of one of those matches that motivate any team. This Saturday in a packed Dacia Arena (before the break for the national teams) the current Italian Champions who are ready to assert themselves from all points of view will face each other. Now all we can do is follow the training session of the players and how preparations are continuing for a match of this caliber.

Today the team met again sui campi del Bruseschi in the morning. The training was divided into two main situations. The first one saw all the players working in the gym, while in the second part of the session they touched the ball and did some tactical work in view of Saturday evening. As previously mentioned, we expect the public on special occasions during the next championship match. The reason why Andrea Sottil he hopes to be able to rely on the entire black and white squad. At the same time, however, there is a player who is not at his best and could officially raise the white flag. That’s who we’re talking about.

Injury to be evaluated

The defender who had to raise the white flag also this morning is the Moroccan Adam Masina. We know that when you come back from a serious injury like his, it’s not easy to recover and he’s probably still grappling with a recovery that will allow the player to return to being a protagonist with continuity. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the incoming market. In the last few hours, the player he can replace has been chosen Rodrigo Becao in case of departure. That’s who we’re talking about <<

