Home » News Udinese – Here is the designation for the match: match entrusted to Pairetto
World

News Udinese – Here is the designation for the match: match entrusted to Pairetto

by admin
News Udinese – Here is the designation for the match: match entrusted to Pairetto

Here is the designation for the next race meeting. The match on Sunday afternoon was entrusted to the expert referee Luca Pairetto

Udinese prepares for the next championship match. We are talking about a team that wants to get back to scoring important points for the final standings. After the defeat in Florence, Mr. Sottil’s team no longer has any margin for error. On the other side there will be a Lazio team that needs fundamental points in the Champions League race. It was decided to direct such an important race a referee who has great experience. Surely the one chosen by the Lega Calcio does not suffer from these types of matches, we are talking about Luca Pairetto. He will be the one to direct a crucial fight for the fight for fourth place. With him there will be the two assistants Lombardo and Pagliardini. The fourth official for this match will be Baroni and Guida will be at the VAR together with his assistant Giua. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the new black and white kit. Special shirt that will only be worn on Sunday <<

18 maggio – 10:23

© breaking latest news

See also  Jorja Smith returns to the musical activity "Try Me"

You may also like

Palestinian tensions escalate as Israeli far-right marches in...

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

The state of emergency in Novi Grad has...

future won wide | Sport

The probabilities of Palermo-Brescia: an opportunity for Bettella

Combating the use of crack, awareness campaign for...

Locals 14 days since the massacre in Mladenovac...

Partizan won the Student Center statement by Željko...

The Turin Book Fair opens its doors. Lagioia...

Economic agenda of 19 May 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy