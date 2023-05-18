News Udinese – Here is the designation for the match: match entrusted to Pairetto

Udinese prepares for the next championship match. We are talking about a team that wants to get back to scoring important points for the final standings. After the defeat in Florence, Mr. Sottil’s team no longer has any margin for error. On the other side there will be a Lazio team that needs fundamental points in the Champions League race. It was decided to direct such an important race a referee who has great experience. Surely the one chosen by the Lega Calcio does not suffer from these types of matches, we are talking about Luca Pairetto. He will be the one to direct a crucial fight for the fight for fourth place. With him there will be the two assistants Lombardo and Pagliardini. The fourth official for this match will be Baroni and Guida will be at the VAR together with his assistant Giua. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the new black and white kit. Special shirt that will only be worn on Sunday <<