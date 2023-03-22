“ First I call Pafundi, then all the others : this is what I think about when I make the list of those called up”. This is the investiture with which Roberto Mancini “blessed” the jewel born in 2006 from Udinese, also called up in this window by the blue coach.

From At the bottom, in reality, traces had been slightly lost given that for the moment the Friulian attacking midfielder has played very little on the field. Only 31 minutes for him under the orders of coach Sottil, who is constantly following him in the Juventus sports centre. A continuous observation, with the aim of monitoring the boy’s growth on a daily basis.