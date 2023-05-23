News Udinese – Important recovery towards Salerno: here’s who’s back

Udinese will resume this afternoon the work at Bruseschi in view of the next championship matches. This week’s match will be played on Saturday afternoon at the Arechi stadium in Salerno. A match not suitable for the faint of heart that will see two top level teams battle it out, capable of making a difference. For the Juventus coach Andrea Sottil is essential to recover several players in view of the next challenge and among these there is also the central defender Rodrigo Becao. The Brazilian served his one-match suspension received after last week’s squabbles against Fiorentina and is finally ready to return to the playing field. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest coming from the incoming and outgoing market. Here you are the words of director Marino on Pereyra <<