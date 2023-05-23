Home » News Udinese – Important recovery towards Salerno: here’s who’s back
World

News Udinese – Important recovery towards Salerno: here’s who’s back

by admin
News Udinese – Important recovery towards Salerno: here’s who’s back

An important recovery in view of this Saturday’s match against Salernitana. Here are all the latest on the return of the central defender

Udinese will resume this afternoon the work at Bruseschi in view of the next championship matches. This week’s match will be played on Saturday afternoon at the Arechi stadium in Salerno. A match not suitable for the faint of heart that will see two top level teams battle it out, capable of making a difference. For the Juventus coach Andrea Sottil is essential to recover several players in view of the next challenge and among these there is also the central defender Rodrigo Becao. The Brazilian served his one-match suspension received after last week’s squabbles against Fiorentina and is finally ready to return to the playing field. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest coming from the incoming and outgoing market. Here you are the words of director Marino on Pereyra <<

23 maggio – 09:28

© breaking latest news

See also  An investigation has been launched against the mother of the killer boy from the Vladislav Ribnikar school | Info

You may also like

Naples shock, clochard hits a traffic policeman with...

Resurgence shows up again in the launch trailer

ASACC launches a campaign in defense of halls...

El Salvador mourns stadium stampede victims

AMA “Dissociation” (2023) – Review on MondoSonoro

Sudan: truce immediately violated, more clashes in Khartoum

Almost 15,000 IT experts immigrated to Serbia last...

Korean media: Fukushima food was supplied to the...

Migrants, France-Italy dialogue on the emergency: “We want...

Farewell to Pietro Piraino Papoff, the man who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy