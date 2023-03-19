Against the club managed by coach Thiago Motta it will be a complete emergency. Here are all the players disqualified or who cannot be there

The team led by Andrea Sottil he is enjoying the finding of seventh place in the standings in view of tonight’s match which will see Max Allegri’s bianconeri as protagonists. You don’t have time, however, to rejoice in a great success that you immediately have to think about the next noteworthy appointments. On the one hand we have a team that has a great desire to continue winning like Udinese and on the other a team that has been growing exponentially since the arrival of the new coach Thiago Motta. The match against Bologna will be tough from all points of view. Also from the sports judge in the week there will be no good news.

Against the rossoblù a real emergency is expected from all points of view. After the collective madness of the last minutes of the first half last night, the consequences are now inevitable. The first to be sure of not being able to sit on the bench he’s just the technician Andrea Sottil who got expelled after a long quarrel with the fourth official and continued with the race director. Not only the coach, however, here are also which players will have to give up their starting position in view of the next commitments.

All disqualified — There are three players who will not be able to attend and consequently the defense emergency is triggered. Very probably between two Sundays there will be the first opportunity to see Marvin Zeegelaar on the field again. The first two athletes who will be disqualified are Rodrigo Becao and Nehuen Perez. Two of the three players who make up one of the least penetrated defenses in our league. The troubles don't end there, given that the Brazilian midfielder too Walace it will be incumbent on a stop shift. Now we need to evaluate all possible solutions. Let's not waste any more time and quickly change the subject. Here are all the votes assigned after last night's great success. The report cards of the editorial staff

