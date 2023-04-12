Is the Argentine footballer what is missing to win? This is a question that arises spontaneously after Sunday’s draw. Here is the answer

Team Captain Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra is ready to return on the playing field in view of the next championship matches. The disqualification against Monza weighed a lot. His absence on the playing field was immediately noticed and consequently also the difficulty in building dangerous actions in the last twenty meters of the field. Against Roma, however, he is ready to return to the center of the field with the captain’s armband on. However, it is the player or one of the most important players for the Friulian team. His return will suffice forWIN a fundamental match like the one against José Mourinho’s Giallorossi? Here is the answer.

Definitely with the Tucu in the field the team changes image. The footballer who wore the Old Lady’s shirt in his career has shown (especially this season) that he is still able to drag the team to victory with his plays. Logically, however, his performance is not enough to be able to beat an emblazoned team like that of the capital, but it will also take an excellent match from all his teammates. Pereyra all in all helps decisively all the boys perform at their best, but he too must be supported in order to secure the final three points.

All holders — That against Romemoreover, will be there first match (since after the break) where they will be all owners present. Udinese won't have any kind of excuse and consequently they have to equip themselves to be able to bring home a success that would be worth a lot. Quickly changing the subject, don't miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. The patron has already decided and will most likely send the team to a retreat. Here you are the details on the decision of the president Giampaolo Pozzo

April 12 – 08:48

