Udinese is preparing for the next league match, now the time has come to give a real turning point to this second part of the season. Nowadays it’s certainly not easy to make the difference against a club in great shape like Alessio Dionisi’s Sassuolo, but the many wasted opportunities previously put Sottil and Udinese at a crossroads: win or abandon their European dreams. The Conference League is no longer so simple to reach and indeed it will be a point-to-point battle with Turin (a company that also has direct matches in its favor). In view of the next match, Sottil seems to have already decided on his starting attack. Will the premiere come for Florian Thauvin or will it be confirmed (for the last time) the Beto Success couple which has not really convinced to date.

At the moment the coach has only one decision and we are talking about renew trust to the Nigerian attacker and to the Portuguese one. It's not easy to keep putting them on from the first minute, especially if the performance is so below expectations, but a real recovery is expected just tomorrow. In the second half he will be ready to come off the bench Florian Thauvin who wants to establish himself and be noticed by his new coach, but also by his new fans. This is the reason why the French striker cannot start from the first minute of the game.

It's not ready yet — Andrea Sottil took pains in the conference against Turin to remove all doubts. If Thauvin doesn't play as a starter yet, it's only because he's in a state of form that still needs to be recovered. It will still take some time before the ex Marseille can show all of his qualities at full capacity and in the meantime the fans are waiting for him also because to get to Europe they really need his games and his bonuses.

