The Brazilian and defensive midfielder Walace is truly such an irreplaceable player for the Friulians. Here is the editor’s response

Juventus midfielder Walace was unable to be alongside the team yesterday due to a suspension. The too many yellow cards received in this championship led him to miss a fundamental match like yesterday afternoon’s against Thiago Motta’s Bologna. This is the first championship race that the Brazilian had to miss and as a result today we can finally answer the question: Can Udinese do without Walace? Or is the former Hamburg player the only irreplaceable one? We remind everyone that we already have Sottil’s honest opinion. Several times in the conference he was keen to remind us of the importance of a player like the Brazilian.

Yesterday afternoon the median was entrusted to Sandi Lovric. The Slovenian midfielder couldn’t wait to have his say, but it only took a few minutes to understand that that hold wasn’t the best of choices. Sandi suffered a lot from the high blood pressure of the rossoblù team and in fact in the tenth minute there were already two bloody mistakes that could lead the opposing players to score. A few more moments pass and it is always Lovric who steals a direct pass at Samardzic’s feet, stumbles on the ball and starts the restart which will lead to Bologna’s second goal.

After the experiment — Yesterday afternoon’s experiment gave us an answer: Yes, Walace is currently irreplaceable. There is a lack of a player with his characteristics within the team and it is hoped that this summer the sirens will not sound in Brazil, given that replacing him is almost impossible. Now it is also up to the management on the market to look for a possible solution. Walace is fundamental, but it remains a priority to search for and find a replacement for him. Quickly changing the subject, don’t lose all the marks cast last night. Here are the report cards of Bologna and Udinese << See also Brussels, thousands of No Vax marching towards the EU Commission building: clashes with the police

April 3, 2023 (change April 3, 2023 | 10:30 am)

