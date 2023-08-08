News Udinese – Kabasele: “I’m learning to defend tactically”

The Belgian footballer has landed in Italy and wants to be the protagonist. Here are his statements after last night’s presentation

Just in these hours the Belgian central defender showed up Christian Kabasele. The ex Watford had his say about Italy and the Italian league. Let’s take a detailed look at his statements and above all his idea of ​​the game and the new adventure in the league which, according to him, has been defined as the “defenders’ league”.

“I am very happy to be hereI think it’s the right step for my career after spending seven years in England”. The defender stated very rationally: “Watford has always been a special place for me and very probably if I had had to follow my heart I would have stayed a few more another season in England.” He continued: “I knew, however, that the time had come for a change and after seven years with the English club, I accepted this possibility in black and white. I think I made the right choice at the right time“. He didn’t only talk about the choice, but also about his teammates and above all the opponents he can’t wait to face.

Between comrades and opponents

"I want to play against Rafael Leao. It's good for the league that I've stayed with the Rossoneri to be able to challenge him and prove myself against him." He also added another footballer: "Victor Oshimen he is a great centre-forward, but I would also like to meet Olivier Giroud and I'll add that there are a lot of other interesting big names." Kabasele also added an opinion on his new team-mates: "I wouldn't want to take sides, I think everyone has great potential in the team, but if I had to pick one, I'd say Florian Thauvin".

August 8, 2023

