News Udinese | Kabasele: “We must find more solutions to improve ourselves”

The Juventus defender, guest on TV12, spoke about the moment the team is going through. Here are his words on the matter

Arriving quietly, Christian Kabasele took little time to become a fundamental linchpin of the Friulian rearguard. Four games as a starter before the injury that occurred in Cagliari, now the former Watford defender is back at coach Andrea Sottil’s disposal for the home match against Genoa. Speaking this evening on TV12, the centre-back expressed himself as follows on his physical condition: “I did all the training with the team, I am now 100% available

Kabasele, can you analyze the draw against Grifone?

“After the first goal it was difficult, we were facing a team with great character. One point is not enough, but we have to accept it and do everything to win on Friday. I don’t think we can talk about fear, perhaps there’s a lack of confidence. Every time the opponent shoots he scores, so it then becomes difficult to stay clear. However, we must find solutions to improve ourselves.”

Did you feel comfortable with the type of game so dear to Sottil?

“His type of football is not so different from that of the Premier League: It requires a lot of aggression and there’s a lot of one-on-ones. In England there is much less tactics and more individual quality.”

On the potential of Lucca:

“All he needs is scoring a goal every game: he has one great technique and, if he scored more, he could become a very good player. It’s only his first year in Serie A, he’s still young but he’ll have a good championship.”

On his own, however, he expressed himself like this:

“My greatest asset is on the pitch aggression, perhaps I have a little too much of it and it showed in the cards I got in the first three games. I have to improve in this, I can do better than what I’ve seen so far. Against Frosinone it was my best match of the season.”

