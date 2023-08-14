News Udinese – Kamara or Zemura, that’s who will start on Sunday

The championship is about to kick off. Let’s find out which player is ready to show off with the black and white shirt

Udinese is ready for the first whistle beginning of the season. Sunday evening we will take to the field at the Dacia Arena for the match against coach Allegri’s bianconeri. The Friuli Venezia Giulia team wants to surprise right from the first shots and from the first jokes. Now all we can do is go and see what the starting line-up could be and above all the choice on the left wing. Udogie’s replacement is an important assignment this season. At the moment there are runoffs between the French Hassane Kamara e the player from Zimbabwe Jordan Zemura. The second is without a shadow of a doubt the favorite also for his strong pushing skills and above all the desire to try to jump the man. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Today is the day of truth for Lazar Samardzic <<

