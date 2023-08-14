Home » News Udinese – Kamara or Zemura, that’s who will start on Sunday
World

News Udinese – Kamara or Zemura, that’s who will start on Sunday

by admin
News Udinese – Kamara or Zemura, that’s who will start on Sunday

The championship is about to kick off. Let’s find out which player is ready to show off with the black and white shirt

Udinese is ready for the first whistle beginning of the season. Sunday evening we will take to the field at the Dacia Arena for the match against coach Allegri’s bianconeri. The Friuli Venezia Giulia team wants to surprise right from the first shots and from the first jokes. Now all we can do is go and see what the starting line-up could be and above all the choice on the left wing. Udogie’s replacement is an important assignment this season. At the moment there are runoffs between the French Hassane Kamara e the player from Zimbabwe Jordan Zemura. The second is without a shadow of a doubt the favorite also for his strong pushing skills and above all the desire to try to jump the man. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Today is the day of truth for Lazar Samardzic <<

August 14 – 09:16

© breaking latest news

See also  Netanyahu operated in the night, under observation after the implantation of a pacemaker: "He's fine"

You may also like

Manhunt Intensifies for Fugitive Accused of Impregnating and...

United Kingdom, the Sunak government against unisex toilets....

George Clooney’s role as Batman almost cost him...

Novak Djokovic message on Instagram in the middle...

The scandal of sexual harassment at the latest...

Recognizes mom, clear improvements for child who fell...

5G stimulates the market launch of new mobile...

Stefan Ristovski, captain of North Macedonia, retired from...

Ukraine-Russia, today’s news | Ukrainians advance 16km into...

LEIDSA Lottery: How to Play, Winning Numbers, and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy