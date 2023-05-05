News Udinese – Kingsley Ehizibue’s conditions / Stoppage is feared

The Nigerian footballer left the field of play as a precaution last night. For the outside there is fear of a mandatory stop period

Udinese came off the pitch with an excellent draw against Napoli, who were officially crowned champions of Italy. An excellent match that entertained both the black and whites and the Neapolitans and also including all the external fans. A first half in great black and white colors which led to a well-deserved advantage and a second half in which Napoli managed to come out and secure the point they needed to be able to secure first place in the league. Shortly after the final whistle, however, bad news arrived for all the supporters of the Friuli Venezia Giulia team. Fullback Ehizibue he collapsed to the ground due to a physical problem and was forced to be replaced. Here are all the latest on the conditions of the Nigerian side.

As said around the eightieth minute Kinglsey (after a game tackle) it was due settle on the ground of the land and clamor for an immediate replacement. At first we didn’t think it could actually be a big problem, but the first big doubts arose after the match. The Udinese doctors themselves weren’t overwhelmed, but declared that they wanted to carry out more in-depth checks to better evaluate the extent of the damage received by the player.

The next meetings — It will take some time to assess the extent of the damage. In this case pessimism filters in view of the next meeting with Sampdoria. At this point the first big chance from the first minute could come Festy Ebosele. The young Irishman has never found much space, but we know that with his bucking he can put any team in difficulty. The five matches that are missing will be a fantastic test. Quickly changing the subject, don’t lose all the marks cast last night after the meeting. Here are the Udinese-Naples report cards << See also Kiev, blackout at the Meloni-Zelensky press point: the premier improvises a translator. And he jokes with reporters: "President worker"

5 maggio – 10:53

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

