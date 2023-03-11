The most important newspaper in Italy announces that the Argentine player is ready to return to the field from the first minute: the point

The Gazzetta dello Sport announces that the ordeal ofRoberto Pereyrashould be officially finished. The Argentine footballer and team captain has played in recent games with muscle pain that has forced him to raise the white flag too early and often. Now everything seems to be back in order and consequently we are approaching the next match with many high hopes. The match with Paolo Zanetti’s Empoli it will certainly not be easy to deal with, but even and only the return of a talent like the black and white one could make all the difference in this world. Let’s see where Andrea Sottil will field a player with these characteristics.

There are many roles that the footballer can play ex Watford. During this season, she has shown everyone that she has qualities and abilities that many insiders can envy (not that there was a need, given that she has already been doing it for more than ten years). His versatility, however, has led him to really cover all the places on the playing field. Sottil has already decided his new position on the playing field and this is where the player and captain of the Juventus team will be deployed.

Role in the field — Per Roberto Pereyra there should be an absolute leading role and barring unforeseen circumstances he will play in the position requested at the start of the season: the midfielder. At her side will be the inseparable Walace and the other department mate is not sure yet, but it should be Password Lovric. Quickly changing the subject, don't miss all the latest in view of the next championship matches. Udinese wants to win again and to do so they are really willing to give everything on the pitch. At the moment there is a real duel for a position behind Beto. Thauvin vs Success, who will be the owner

March 10 – 08:57

