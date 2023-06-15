Home » News Udinese – La Gazzetta confirms, Balzaretti will be black and white
News Udinese – La Gazzetta confirms, Balzaretti will be black and white

News Udinese – La Gazzetta confirms, Balzaretti will be black and white

The Milan-based sports newspaper has confirmed the arrival of Federico Balzaretti in black and white. Here’s all the latest on this deal

The Rose newspaper confirm the deal that we anticipated in the previous days. The arrival of Frederick Balzaretti in black and white seems to be (by now) a mere formality. Udinese wants to expand its managerial staff and this is precisely the reason why a possible director of the future has been called. In this first season will be joined by the current director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino and from next year we will see. We also recall that the former Napoli’s contract expires in 2024 and perhaps for this reason the presidency has already moved forward. The agreement between the parties should be officially signed in the next few days. This will be yet another experience for Balzaretti after starting with Roma and continuing with Spal and Vicenza. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Marvin Zeegelaar’s future decided <<

June 15th – 11am

