News Udinese | Listen to Almqvist: “It will be a battle against the Bianconeri”

The Lecce striker spoke in the press conference about the match against Udinese in the return match after the break. Here are his words

Udinese is called to reverse their course. After 8 games the Friulians still haven’t picked up any victories. The match after the break features Lecce, a team that started with a completely different foothold. Pontus Almqvist, offensive winger of the Salento team, spoke today in a press conference to take stock of the situation in the Apulian home after the excellent start to the championship. Obviously the challenge is framed against Udinesethe first race after the break: “My only focus is on Lecce. If Sweden were to call me I would be happy, but I don’t think about it: if I do well they will surely call me up. We want to stay in Serie A, I don’t have a goal of goals for the season.”

A look at the Friuli match

—

Udinese? “Every match is a battle, there is no easier opponent. We give our best in every training session, everyone in the group is satisfied. We want to win the match, we have a good opportunity.”

