News Udinese – Lovric speaks: “Next year I want to do more”

Password Lovricconquered all Udinese fans in just one season. The midfielder has shown that he deserves a starting position in most of the teams playing in our league. A footballer who is very tactically intelligent and technically strong, but who isn’t afraid to put his leg up when there’s a tackle to be made. Precisely in these hours she has entrusted her message on this vintage to Instagram. Here are her statements: “It was an important season for us with many good games. I am very happy with my first year at Udinese and excited to do even more next season”. Words that reassure the fans, given that Lovric is ready to defend the black and white shirt again next year. We remind you that the former ace Lugano scored five goals and six assists in 37 appearances, becoming one of the irreplaceable for coach Sottil Changing the subject quickly, don’t miss all the latest on the market. In attack we prepare for the revolution <<