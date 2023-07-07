News Udinese – Lucca, medical visits ok / That’s when the announcement will arrive

The Italian footballer is unofficially a new member of the black and white squad. Let’s see when the official announcement will arrive

Lorenzo Lucca has passed his medical examinations and in a few hours he will officially be a new player for Udinese. Only a few hours are left to be official and already this afternoon we will be able to welcome the new first striker of the Friulian club. A market operation that goes totally in favor of the Juventus team, given that it is a loan with the right to buy (set at eight million), consequently everything will depend on the performance of the player himself. We know that Lorenzo has a lot of desire to do, given that he has to relaunch himself after a bad season in Holland. This opportunity is truly gigantic and we know very well that he must seize it on the fly to demonstrate his qualities to everyone. Let’s see if she can prevail in the challenge with Brenner. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest updates on the Pereyra affair. Pastorello’s words

July 7 – 09:05

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

