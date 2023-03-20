During the press conference, the national coach spoke about the talent born in ’06, explaining his call-up to the greats

Udinese is preparing for the next championship match. After the victory against the Italian champions, the Conference is no longer just a mirage. We need to continue along the path taken in the last two days, given that the team seems to have returned to the rhythms of the start of the championship and has paid great attention to possible defensive mistakes. In the meantime though, Mancini spoke of Pafundi, crystalline talent of the quarry Friulian, called up for the qualifications for the next European championship.

“Prima Pafundi, then everything else – this is my idea when I write the list. He has incredible qualities, he is a boy who has now turned 17 and the hope is that he can play in Serie A and then be a player for the national team for the next 20 years. We believe in him a lot“. Important words from coach Roberto Mancini, coach of the national team, who reiterated his weakness for the player born in 2006 from Udinese

Pafundi little used — The young Pafundi has in fact played alone so far two clips match in the league, against Turin and Sassuolo, totaling just 19 minutes. Too little to see the class of the young black and white at work who recently left the Primavera to be fully available to the first team. Now it’s up to Subtle try to launch Pafundi, watched closely by the coach Mancini who would like to admire him in the field. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest in view of the next championship matches. Subtle aside, they would be 11 black and whites involved in the next summer market session. Who goes out and who stays: here’s what’s happening and who we’re talking about << See also Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 7 March 2023

March 20, 2023 (change March 20, 2023 | 5:51 pm)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

