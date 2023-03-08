The coach of the national team, in an interview with “Il Mattino”, spoke of the talent born in ’06, reproaching his scarce use

The team coached by Andrea Sottil prepares for the next championship match. We’re talking about a team that really wants to win again, given that the last success came only in January against Sampdoria bottom of the standings. We need to continue along the path taken in Bergamo, given that the team played an excellent sacrifice game and above all paid great attention to possible defensive mistakes. In the meantime though, Mancini spoke of Pafundi, crystalline talent of the quarry Friulian.

“Simone Pafundi’s qualities are enormous, but we need to shorten the time. There are many good ones but they don’t play. And that’s the problem“. Important words from coach Roberto Mancini, coach of the national team. The coach expressed his disappointment during the interview given to the newspaper ‘The morning‘, where he talked about Simone Pafundi, class of 2006 from Udinese, called up for the last few matches in Italy. “There are solutions in defense and in midfield. It’s there in attack that we have problems, but not because there aren’t any talents. There are some around, even in the youth sectors, but they have to play. And they don’t play“.

Pafundi little used — The young Pafundi has in fact competed so far alone two clips match in the league, against Turin and Sassuolo, totaling just 19 minutes. Too little to see the class of the young black and white at work who recently left the Primavera to be fully available to the first team. Now it's up to Subtle try to launch Pafundi, watched closely by the coach Mancini who would like to admire him in the field.

