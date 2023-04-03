During this afternoon the papers of the Mandragora affair arrived in Udine. The point of the situation for the black and whites

Fiorentina midfielder Rolando Mandragora is the center of attention in Udine. However, everything was not born from his performance on the field but from completely different reasons. To date, the deal that brought the footballer of Campania origins from Max Allegri’s Vecchia Signora to the black and whites managed by the Pozzo family has been put under observation. The investigation that has been upsetting the world of football in recent weeks also includes the deal completed in the summer of 2019. We remind everyone that the former Turin passed into Friuli for an amount exceeding twenty million euros, certainly excessive for the black and white coffers of the time.

Just in the last few hours all the map connected to this negotiation are passed from the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Turin to that of Udine. Now it will be up to the judiciary of the city of Friuli Venezia Giulia to decide whether to open an investigation or take other measures. Surely in history it will remain that this deal is (to date) the most expensive purchase in the history of Udinese. At the same time, what creates more question marks is not so much the sale, but the resale of the player since he returned to Turin after only one season for only 15 million. Now let’s go do the point on all the latest purchases of the Friulians. See also Usa, assault on Congress: a plan for a coup appears

The big hits — After Mandragora, the second most expensive purchase in the team’s history was that of Hassane Kamara. The French footballer moved to Juventus just recently (last summer) for almost twenty million of Euro. Even this negotiation has given some reservations since it has been placed under observation by the English authorities, we remind everyone that the transfer took place from Watford (another Pozzo company). On the lowest step of the podium we can find Gerard Deulofeu always passed by the English team. Quickly changing the subject, don’t lose all the grades awarded yesterday afternoon. Here are the Bologna-Udinese report cards <<

April 3, 2023 (change April 3, 2023 | 5:01 pm)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

