Both Matheus Martins and Hassane kamara did not play in their last league meeting. The point on the two absent players

Udinese continue to work in view of the next championship matches. A team that has a great desire to return to winning in order to conquer the European cups next year. Speaking of next season, don’t miss the point on English society or rather on the Friulian cousins. Watford are good at the moment two players who are on loan, but already owned by the Bianconeri. Here’s how these talented players are behaving who have every interest in making a difference to arrive in Italy as absolute protagonists of our league.

The first profile under the magnifying glass is that of the Brazilian newcomer Matheus Martins. We know it’s not easy to go from Brazil to the European championships and you can often feel and feel the climate change as well as the big leap. In this situation this unwritten law seems to be confirmed. Since the former Fluminense arrived in London nohe failed to make a difference as Hornets fans expected. Surely there are still several months to be able to enter the hearts of Watford fans, but time is starting to run out.

The record man — Hassane Kamara even before arriving in Udine he is the man of records for the Friulian club. After Rolando Mandragora, the Ivorian's purchase is confirmed as the second most expensive signing in the club's history. We are talking about a negotiation that is truly incredible and that certainly leaves more than one person with some question marks pending. In England he is not providing big bonuses, given that in twenty-four games he has put on the scoresheet solo 2 assist and zero networks, but performance-wise it seems to be second to none. Now all you can do is wait for them to enter the Dacia Arena wearing the Udinese shirt.

