News Udinese – Martins makes sparks / Top performance in the World Cup

Brazilian footballer Matheus Martins continues to surprise during the Under-20 World Cup. Here’s the point on his latest performances

The Brazilian footballer Matheus Martins continues to work with his Brazil. One goal at the moment: to bring the World under 20 in the carioca land. To date, one of the great driving forces, as well as number ten is the new signing of Udinese. In four games apart from the bad performance against the Azzurrini, only tests of great thickness arrived. Also yesterday in the 4-1 victory against Tunisia it arrived the player’s signature which this summer we will find definitively in Friuli Venezia Giulia. To date in four games he has signed twice and seasoned it all with a noteworthy assist. Martins has a great desire to impose himself and even in this situation he is showing off. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the market. Becao risks ending up outside the squad: the point <<

June 1 – 10:01

