Home » News Udinese – Masina speaks: “We must all fight together”
World

News Udinese – Masina speaks: “We must all fight together”

by admin
News Udinese – Masina speaks: “We must all fight together”

In these hours Adam Masina has had his say. The Juventus player can’t wait to be able to make a difference on the playing field again

In these hours the central defender spoke on Udinese Tonight Adam Masina. The former Bologna player spoke about the difficult situation the team is experiencing and above all he took stock of the upcoming championship matches. Here is all the latest on the team coached by Andrea Sottil.

You have to know how to fight

“We know that it will be a difficult season, but we have to fight together: team, fans and club.” He then continued: “Seria A is tough and many kids have arrived from foreign leagues. People know how complex it is to adapt to the maximum expression of Italian football.” Finally, his comment on this season: “We must remain clear-headed, maintain balance and understand that it will be a difficult year, but that we will do everything to end it well“.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

October 10 – 10.24am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Gertrudis returns to the present with Macaco and David Ros

You may also like

China Calls for Ceasefire and Two-State Solution in...

Udinese News | Seven Bianconeri in the national...

Athens I love you – From Mauritius…

Pioneering Russian Punk Rocker Andrey Serebrennikov Dies in...

No woman should exhaust herself for a toxic...

Average exchange rate of the euro Tuesday, October...

Presidential Candidates in Ecuador Face High Security Measures...

Weather forecast Tuesday, October 10, 2023 | weather...

«We will kill a hostage for every attack...

European Union Extends Sanctions on 21 Ortega Officials...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy