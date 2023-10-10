News Udinese – Masina speaks: “We must all fight together”

In these hours Adam Masina has had his say. The Juventus player can’t wait to be able to make a difference on the playing field again

In these hours the central defender spoke on Udinese Tonight Adam Masina. The former Bologna player spoke about the difficult situation the team is experiencing and above all he took stock of the upcoming championship matches. Here is all the latest on the team coached by Andrea Sottil.

You have to know how to fight

—

“We know that it will be a difficult season, but we have to fight together: team, fans and club.” He then continued: “Seria A is tough and many kids have arrived from foreign leagues. People know how complex it is to adapt to the maximum expression of Italian football.” Finally, his comment on this season: “We must remain clear-headed, maintain balance and understand that it will be a difficult year, but that we will do everything to end it well“.

