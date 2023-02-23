Here are Masina’s statements in an interview for the official Udinese channel. Several very interesting ideas for the Moroccan

The central defender Adam Masina he had his say in view of the next championship matches and he also took stock of his career in general. The Moroccan took part in the game on Udinese’s official social channel: five questions a. In this case there were several interesting ideas for the central defender. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s immediately see the answers to all the questions asked.

Who is the strongest striker you have guarded in your career?

How important is the mental aspect in the world of football?

What values ​​can football convey?

The relationship with Italy and Friuli — What is your favorite dish?

What do you like about Friuli Venezia Giulia?

The interview with the Moroccan footballer ends here. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. All teams interested in Becao <<

February 23 – 18:23

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

