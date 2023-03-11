The Nigerian footballer has been waiting for his national team to call up for some time. Just in the last few hours the coach spoke

The Nigerian striker Isaac Success holds a particular record during this Serie A. We are talking about the footballer with the most shots made towards the goal, without ever scoring a single goal. The former Watford striker is experiencing a difficult situation who, unlike last season, seems to feel the pressure a little more and the impossibility of making mistakes. In the meantime, the coach of the African national team has also made a point about his career. It’s not easy for Isaac to convince the new team leader, but the centre-forward’s hard work may well pay off also conquered another coach.

Just the coach of Nigeria, Jose Pereiro had his say on this new footballer and also on the Italian championship: “We are observing him. To him and to many others in Serie A: Desserts, Ola Aina, Ebuehi, for example. We observe them all, then when we have to make the list, we will have to make choices and it won’t be easy”. We certainly need to roll up our sleeves and above all find a few more goals if Isaac wants to hope and be able to reach a role of absolute level both with team that with all the fans.Always the coach also commented on another aspect of Isaac.

Always attentive — "Success is there, among the players we have an eye on". A few words, but they give a big hand in making everyone understand that Udinese has top level players. Isaac is really close to entering the next national meeting and at the same time not he is the only one within our club. A round of applause must also go to Nehuen Perez who has already earned the call from the World Champion national team. The two Italians Silvestri and Udogie are still in doubt. Quickly changing the subject, don't lose all the last for the next match. The conference of the technician Andrea Sottil

March 11, 2023

