News Udinese – Mister Sottil: “The penalty? For me it is a clear simulation”

Coach Sottil commented on this season on Udinese Tonight. Here are the words of the black and white during the broadcast

Last night it was time to take stock of this truly two-sided season. The Juventus coach took the microphone in his hand Andrea Subtil who tried to comment this vintage in the best possible way. We would like to remind everyone that Udinese started in the best possible way, but with the passing of the months and the increase in injuries, the good performances have diminished. Let’s not waste any more time and start right away with all the statements from the Juventus coach. Here you are the interview with the coach originally from Turin.

A first budget: “This is my first season in Serie Aonly two games left but I sincerely hope to be able to close in the best possible way. I am proud and proud of this group that I will always carry in my heart”. He then continued: “Today we have 46 points and also thanks to the boys, in my opinion, we had a great championship right up to the end”. Words that come from the heart for the coach who seems having his team in hand and that despite the last bad performances he still wants to surprise and make a difference within the Italian championship. The interview does not end heregiven that he also had his say on Sunday evening’s match and on the video released in the last few hours by the Biancocelesti social channels. See also green light to offer for the TIM network together with Macquarie

“For me it’s clear simulation” — Ecco the words of the technician on the video released in the last few hours: “Marino is a serious, competent person and a great manager. Tall teams they play for one goal and all of them must be, in my opinion, serious and respectful. I don’t want to comment beyond the published video, for me it was clear simulation”. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest coming from the incoming and outgoing market. The point on the possible renewal of the Juventus captain Roberto Pereyra <<

