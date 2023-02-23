Udinese continues to work in view of the next league matches. Here are the words of former coach Andrea Stramaccioni on this vintage

Udinese we know he’s not facing a great moment of form. We need to seriously roll up our sleeves and continue on our own path in order to hope to be able to resume the path that made Juventus fans dream during the first part of this year. The next meeting with Spezia could already be very important to find a square and above all to return to collecting and ringing several consecutive useful results. It won’t be easy, but the club’s goal is precisely to not give up and try in every way to reach a European placement. In the meantime, a former Juventus coach has also given his opinion on the team and on his moment. Here are Mr.’s words Andrea Stramaccioni.

“For now it is one of the best tournaments of the last ten years. Sure, there’s a touch of regret because after the extraordinary start we could have hoped for a more noble placement”. The first words of the Roman coach are certainly on the moment that the team coached by coach is experiencing Andrea Subtil. After a very high-level start, this moment has arrived in which it is no longer possible to string together a series of positive results for several matches. We’re talking about a situation that needs to be managed and that seems to come close to the one experienced by coach Stramaccioni himself a few seasons ago. Here is the coach’s opinion also on his Udinese and if there are any similarities between the two clubs. See also Major European stock indexes fell collectively, Germany's DAX30 index closed down 1.47% - Teller Report Teller Report

Common crisis — “The conditions were different between my Udinese and Sottil’s. We had done a great first leg, but then Muriel left. We know Udinese’s policy: take young players and value them. In recent times I seem to see a lot of talented youngsters in Udine”. Mister Stramaccioni probably never liked that sudden drop in the standings. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the last few in view of the next match. The defense emergency begins <<

