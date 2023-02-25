The Juventus team met on the pitch this morning to prepare for the next championship match. Here’s how it went

Udinese continues to work intensely in view of the next championship commitments. The team wants to return to high levels and is ready to do anything to win the three points during the next match against Spezia. Even the bianconeri from Liguria, however, are ready to sell their skin dearly as they urgently need successes in order to be able to conquer their third salvation in the top flight of Italian football. A closed and emotional clash is expected for a match that has never been taken for granted since he registered in Serie A. Now let’s not waste any more time and let’s go see how the training session went for the coach’s team Andrea Subtil.

Today morning hangout for all Friulian players. An important session which, two days before the match, served to better understand the opponent's plays and intentions. A lot of tactics for all the players, but it remains a session behind closed doors and consequently no information of any kind has been leaked. All we have to do is wait for the next few hours and more precisely the press conference to be able to take stock of the situation Udinese is experiencing and above all to understand who will be able to take the field from the first minute. At the moment there is already an idea. Here's what it could be the starting eleven of the Friulians.

On the field from the first — Udinese should take the field on Sunday afternoon with Silvestri defending goal. The three defenders will be Nehuen Perez, Rodrigo Becao and Adam Masina. We still have to decide in which positions these players will take the field. In midfield space for Samardzic e Sandi Lovric, with Walace remaining essential. On the bands always present Kingsley Ehizibue and Destiny Udogie. However, we still need to decide who will play in attack. Beto seems to be sure of a starting shirt and at the moment Pereyra is also favorite over all the others. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on the latest from the incoming market. Marino prepares the coup <<

