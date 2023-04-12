The Brazilian player arrived in the winter transfer market and was loaned to Watford. Here is the latest from him on his employment

To talk about the Brazilian talent, we need to take a step back and go back to last January. In the early days of the transfer market, Udinese secures this potential crack in South American football by investing almost ten million euros. The first problems arose right away due to the membership even if in the end the choice was to shoot Matthew Martins on loan to Watford to give him the chance to play and score important minutes before returning to Udinese next June. To date, however, the story hasn’t gone as everyone hoped, given that for almost two months now, the Brazilian footballer hasn’t seen the playing field anymore.

The last game played by Matheus Martins dates back to mid February and from that moment on he even ended up out of the squad for still unknown reasons. This decision by the English team is not good for the Bianconeri and above all causes a serious problem for the Italian club which has lost a good six possible months to integrate the striker into European football. Now we can only wait for next June to have him under coach Andrea Sottil’s orders, but at the same time we also need to analyze the situation. Here’s how everything could have changed.

Useful already in black and white — If the Juventus team had waited a few more days, when the news of the serious injury of Gerard Deulofeu the substitute was already at home. You shouldn't have gone to get a footballer like Florian Thauvin which is turning out to be a complete hole in the water. In this way Martins could put important minutes in his legs and above all a completely useless expense would be avoided.

April 12 – 12:00

