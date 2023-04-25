News Udinese – Nesto and Thauvin super / The point on the practice match in the family

The Juventus team wants to win again with continuity. The good performance against Lecce must only be a starting point

Yesterday the family practice match between the first team (reserves) and the full-time Primavera players took place. An excellent test to be able to evaluate even the players who have not played much at the start of the season. Among the many guys who showed off we also find two players who are no longer very young, we are talking about Ilja Nestorovsky and Florian Thauvin. The Frenchman and the Macedonian played a match of absolute level and in fact ended the day with a double head. Let’s take a detailed look at how the match played at the Bruseschi sports center went yesterday.

The match with mixed ranks confirmed that Andrea Sottil’s team must continue to work, but that he has found others two players you can rely on in this very long season finale. Let’s remember that Ilja has already scored two goals, despite the fact that he has never started from the first minute and indeed has always had to settle for small pieces of the match. Different and even broader speech for Florian Thauvin. We would like to remind everyone that he arrived this January to reserve for the now long-term injured Gerard Deulofeu, but that he failed to establish himself and show everyone his great qualities.

The moment of revenge — They are missing seven games and they will be essential to be able to leave their mark and make everyone understand the level of the players and above all if they deserve trust also during the next season. Surely it won't be easy to be able to have your say in this context, but Success's injury could open up brand new opportunities. Changing the subject, don't miss all the latest from the infirmary. Here's how long the Nigerian second striker mentioned above can stay out.

April 25 – 09:32

