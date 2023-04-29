News Udinese – Nesto-Thauvin no security / Problems to be solved

Both Nestorovski and Florian Thauvin are two big problems after this championship match. Here are the possible solutions with the players

Ilja Nestorovski and Florian Thauvin as of today they are two big problems for Udinese. The players fail to be an added value for the team and just yesterday against Lecce their little contribution in the offensive phase was measured. Let’s start with Macedonian first. The first point is used with a dropper and yesterday he had his big chance from the first minute. The former Palermohowever, it was devoured by the defense opponent and Baschirotto together with Umtiti have never been in trouble. Even for the Frenchman the situation is not very different, given that he was unable to take a starting position in a remodeled formation like last night’s. In the second half when he entered the field he tried some dribbling or some plays, but too little for what should have been Deulofeu’s replacement.

Now with summer just around the corner, all you can do is think about the immediate future. The team has been working hard on the market for a few months now and as a result we can only expect news on both players. Macedonian is even about to expire contract and consequently his farewell at the end of the year seems to be just a formality. The speech for Thauvin is instead a bit more complicated. Here’s who could take his place.

The future of Thauvin — We remember that Florian still has one season left on his contract and consequently it becomes very difficult to be able to sell it during this summer. The Juventus team's idea is to try to keep him, but some showdowns are expected in this season finale.

