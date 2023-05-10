News Udinese – Nestorovski charge: “Sunday in Florence to win”

Udinese starts working again in view of this Sunday’s championship match. Here are Ilja Nestorovski’s statements about the meeting

We are getting closer and closer to the Sunday afternoon match and it’s happening really fast. Udinese after grabbing the eighth position with the victory against Sampdoria (which will relegate to the second category of our football), is ready for the next matches and will do everything to win this position which could mean Europe. The striker who took the attack on his shoulders over the last few days took stock before the Artemio Franchi match. We are talking about Ilya Nestorovsky. The Macedonian center forward spoke about him during the dinner with the “Andrea Coda” Juventus Fan Club in Fagagna.

Udinese presented itself for the 45th anniversary of this important fan club. The players present at the dinner (in addition to general manager Franco Collavino) were Ilja Nestorovski and Lazar Samardzic. Just the previously mentioned striker scored a point in this Sunday’s match. According to Ilja we will go this Sunday to Artemio Franchi for achieve only one final result: victory. Not only “the head” of Fiorentina, but also another team in particular Udinese and its fans would like to defeat at all costs. That’s who we’re talking about.

The much coveted trip — During the dinner, the Juventus fans asked in a loud voice the victory against the black and whites by Max Allegri. The success against the Turin team has been missing for some time, more precisely the 2-1 with a decisive goal from Fofana in the post-COVID recovery. Now the fans are dreaming of a victory with a lot of exultation together with the team. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the updates on the incoming and outgoing market. In the last few hours there has been talk of an interest by a big name for a Juventus midfielder. Sandi Lovric is convincing everyone, the offer is ready << See also "Where is my son?" The dramatic chats of the parents of 'missing' Russian soldiers

