News Udinese – Next friendly announced / Here are the opponents

In these hours the last friendly for the club has been announced. We are talking about a team that is showing off in this period

Udinese is preparing for the next meetingor friendly, tomorrow afternoon we’ll take the field against Mr. Urs Fischer’s Union Berlin. A truly incredible team that year after year is climbing the rankings. The Berlin team even managed to conquer a place during the next Champions League. After the match which will be played in Austria, the team will return to that of Friuli Venezia Giulia. We will work at Bruseschi in the last few weeks and consequently we will get used to the Italian climate for the first matches of this championship (remember that the bianconeri will start with the Old Lady). Before the official commitments, however, there will be another friendly against l’Al Rayyan. The Qatari team has a great desire to show off and in recent seasons some market operations demonstrate this, but now there will be a good test against a top-class club like Udinese. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the market. Walace back to Brazil? The point <<

