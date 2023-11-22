News Udinese | No return for Renato Sanches: new injury for him

Bad news for Mourinho who will have to do without the Portuguese midfielder for the match against the Bianconeri

It’s almost time for Udinese to return to the field. Cioffi’s team will be on stage at the Olympic stadium against Roma. However, in his chase to the Champions League zone, Mourinho will have to do without Renato Sanches.

Renato Sanches does not recover

—

In fact, as reported by The messengerthe Portuguese suffered a problem at tendon muscle. For this reason he will therefore be unavailable for the Giallorossi’s next match. The recovery times are not yet very clear, but the midfielder will undergo tests in the next few hours which will further clarify his condition. In any case, it is easy to imagine that Mourinho will most likely have to do without him at least for the championship match against Udinese and the Europa League match against Servette.

