Home » News Udinese | No return for Renato Sanches: new injury for him
World

News Udinese | No return for Renato Sanches: new injury for him

by admin
News Udinese | No return for Renato Sanches: new injury for him

Bad news for Mourinho who will have to do without the Portuguese midfielder for the match against the Bianconeri

It’s almost time for Udinese to return to the field. Cioffi’s team will be on stage at the Olympic stadium against Roma. However, in his chase to the Champions League zone, Mourinho will have to do without Renato Sanches.

Renato Sanches does not recover

In fact, as reported by The messengerthe Portuguese suffered a problem at tendon muscle. For this reason he will therefore be unavailable for the Giallorossi’s next match. The recovery times are not yet very clear, but the midfielder will undergo tests in the next few hours which will further clarify his condition. In any case, it is easy to imagine that Mourinho will most likely have to do without him at least for the championship match against Udinese and the Europa League match against Servette.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

November 22, 2023 (modified November 22, 2023 | 5:55 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Putin in St. Petersburg: "Ukraine has no chance". And he asks for a minute of silence for Berlusconi

You may also like

Biden evokes a truce, Israel and Hamas freeze...

Your web browser is not supported

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

Tokyo DisneySea’s 8th new themed port “Fantasy Springs”...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Udinese, Liverani in Udine with Boateng in doubt:...

We celebrate the day of Wild Andalusia

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

Los Chankas vs Cienciano: result for February 26,...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy