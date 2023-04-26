Home » News Udinese – Not only Success, also Pafundi KO: the latest
News Udinese – Not only Success, also Pafundi KO: the latest

by admin
The Nigerian second striker won’t be there for some time and in the last few hours there hasn’t been any good news even for the class 06 midfielder

Really a black tuesday for the black and white team. The infirmary has spoken and there are two players who will have to raise the white flag in view of the next championship match. The trip to Lecce was already tough with the starting team, now with several absentees it becomes even more prohibitive to manage. Let’s go and see in detail all the latest on the physical and muscular problems that have happened to both Isaac Success and Simone Pafundi. Both 99% will not be there during the match and consequently put the coach of the Friulian team in serious crisis Andrea Sottil. We need to find a solution, but let’s do it first the point of the situation and above all when these two fundamental pawns will be able to return to the field.

Di Isaac Success we have already spoken openly and we know very well that for her muscle injuryyour recovery time will be approximately a month / a month and a half. A far from positive news that throws the technician into a serious crisis (as previously mentioned). Furthermore, it also seems to be an irony of fate, given that the Nigerian’s injury comes at the very best time for him and in which he was able to find the first goal of his season. Now we can do nothing but pass and analyze the Simone Pafundi situation as well.

The baby phenomenon out

Bad luck in this period really seems to see us very well. Also Simone Pafundi shouldn’t be there in Lecce. In the five minutes played against Cremonese he suffered a nasty blow to the shoulder and subsequent tests showed a blunt trauma to the shoulder. The evaluation of the team is that: “day by day”. A signal that it is nothing serious, but that it could still cause trouble over the next few days. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go see all the latest in view of the next meetings. Lecce without two owners: that’s who <<

April 26 – 08:44

