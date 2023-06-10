Home » News Udinese – Official: Padelli renews his contract until 2025




The goalkeeper who also wore the black and blue shirt in his career has renewed his contract with Udinese. The very latest

Udinese doesn’t stop never. Although the championship has been over for less than a week, the whole team is already fully operational on the transfer market, both incoming and outgoing. Precisely for this reason, confirmation of the goalkeeper’s signature has arrived in the last few hours Daniel Padelli. Marco Silvestri’s second has renewed his contract for the next two seasons and accordingly until 2025 he will defend Udinese’s goal, but above all the dressing room of the Friuli Venezia Giulia team. This choice was most likely made after Shaktar Donetsk gave goalkeeper Trubin a no-win. At that point the club wanted to guarantee the two goalkeepers who didn’t do badly during this year. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest arrivals on the market. Udinese are afraid of losing Perez. The clause that scares everyone <<

June 10, 2023 (change June 10, 2023 | 09:44)

