News Udinese – Official: Padelli renews his contract until 2025

Udinese doesn't stop never. Although the championship has been over for less than a week, the whole team is already fully operational on the transfer market, both incoming and outgoing. Precisely for this reason, confirmation of the goalkeeper's signature has arrived in the last few hours Daniel Padelli. Marco Silvestri's second has renewed his contract for the next two seasons and accordingly until 2025 he will defend Udinese's goal, but above all the dressing room of the Friuli Venezia Giulia team. This choice was most likely made after Shaktar Donetsk gave goalkeeper Trubin a no-win. At that point the club wanted to guarantee the two goalkeepers who didn't do badly during this year.