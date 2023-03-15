The bianconeri are preparing for the next championship match. In the meantime, the former Friulian Orlando made his point in view of the match

Saturday evening we will take the field for the last match before the national break which will stop the championship for two weeks. Just to say goodbye to our beloved Serie A, a top-level match awaits us. A top level team will arrive at the Dacia Arena in Udine that has always known how to make a difference, we are talking about Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri. The match will be hard-fought from the very first minutes with both clubs wanting to show off and surprise with their plays. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s listen to the words of a former Udinese who is preparing for the match. Here you are the statements of Alessandro Orlando made to the Veneto Messenger.

“to affect the result there may be both Destiny Udogie che Theo Hernandez. We are talking about the best full-backs in our championship together with Leonardo Spinazzola”. In the statements of the former Juventus player we can see all the esteem for two of the most interesting full-backs in our championship. At the same time he was keen to specify that Udogie is certainly less technical of a footballer like Theo, but he manages to make better use of his weak foot.In fact, today the French footballer is even more decisive, but who knows, over time, Destiny may not be able to steal this small record from him. See also Kazakhstan, the authorities: order restored, now no mediation with terrorists

The absence of Giroud — “Very heavy absencebecause Pioli insisted with him and Ibra isn’t at his best”. In fact, Giroud’s yellow card could really weigh a lot, given that at the moment the Rossoneri can’t rely too much even on Divock Origi who has been grappling with a not optimal form. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship matches. Important news arrives from the training fields in these hours. The latest from Bruseschi: a defender raises the white flag <<

