Home » News Udinese – Pafundi called up to the Under 20 World Cup / All the details
World

News Udinese – Pafundi called up to the Under 20 World Cup / All the details

by admin
News Udinese – Pafundi called up to the Under 20 World Cup / All the details

Playmaker Simone Pafundi continues to work with Udinese. In the last few hours, very important news has arrived for the player

The playmaker born in 2006 Simone Pafundi continues to work with Udinese in view of the next championship matches. Just in the last few hours, however, a very important communication has arrived in view of the near future. The footballer who made the entire youth process with the Friulian club’s shirt was called up by the national team. In this case we are not talking about the boys from Italy, but about the Under 20s. Simone Pafundi will go to play in the championship tournament which will be held in Argentina. A great opportunity to show off, especially after a season in which he wasn’t able to play much. Let’s see all the details of this call.

The meeting set by the coach of the national team Carmine Nunziata will start next week and consequently Simone’s season with the Udinese shirt could end as early as this Sunday against Fiorentina. Under 20 World Cup will start on May 20th and will end in mid-June. Reason why Simone will abandon his year with the club early. A real pity given that the great emergency that the Juventus attack is experiencing in the last period would have allowed him to find more space even with the big players. Continuity is unfortunately still lacking for the young Italian, but let’s also see why this could be a vintage to forget.

Reset everything

This The year had started off well for Simone given that in a very short time he had been promoted to the first team. Except that for most of the matches the pitch has never seen him and consequently it would have been better to leave him in the Primavera, but with the possibility of playing regularly. Now comes this World Cup which could be the perfect opportunity to revive a poor year and above all to be able to have his say against players from all over the world. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next meetings. New ballot in defense <<

See also  Earthquake in Turkey, red balloons on the rubble: "So I give the last toy to the children killed by the earthquake"

11 maggio – 16:19

© breaking latest news

You may also like

so the drugs from Palermo arrived in prison

LVMH group presents single malt whiskey – MONDO...

Lanet Jovanović’s son Lazar Jovanović was removed from...

The killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, one year...

The spring edition of the sports and recreational...

Expensive rents, Palazzo Chigi: 660 million released for...

Pakistan’s Supreme Court orders the release of former...

The monk Ambrose lives with the wolf Alpha...

Germany, explosion in a skyscraper: 12 injured. 60-year-old...

at the racecourse on a Saturday for horse...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy