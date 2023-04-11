The Italian midfielder born in 2006 Simone Pafundi spoke to the microphones of Udinese TV and is preparing for this final rush

The Italian footballer and Golden boy Simone Pafundi was interviewed from black and white TV on Easter Monday. The footballer had his first big space in front of the stages and above all the opportunity to open up in view of the next season and also make a point about the one that is coming to an end. The Italian playmaker also had his say on all the changes that are coming this year and also the speed with which all this is happening. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go immediately to identify the highlights of this interview. The first question concerns his media weight and how he experiences this situation.

“Being the center of attention isn’t easy. Every time you pick up the phone you happen to read really everything. All in all, but I like it even though I know I’m only 17 and the most important thing remains the tranquility that I always have to maintain”. Simone with great tranquility specifies the situation he is experiencing and also adds that what is coming to an end is It was a very strange year, the footballer found himself in a very short time from pupils to the top flight of Italian football. Although with the passage of time he is getting used to it.

The relationship with coach and teammates — “The coach doesn’t put pressure on me, only serenity. I try to push to the max. I know he takes me into consideration”. This is Pafundi’s opinion on coach Andrea Sottil. The champion didn’t only talk about the former Ascoli player, but also about his teammates: “In the locker room there is a good spirit. I speak more often with Arslan and Nestorovski. Then with Piana, we’ve been friends for a long time, and Masina”. The interview with the Italian golden boy ends here. Don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Udinese have closed a new coup. Here’s the last minute graft << See also Electricity, water and internet: the Ukrainian cities race against time to restore services

