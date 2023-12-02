News Udinese | Payero: “The adaptation here was easy. Club on the rise”

The Juventus midfielder told the Argentine media about his move to Friuli. Here are his statements to Fox Sports

Martin Payero is one of the most positive surprises of the summer signing campaign of theUdinese. The Argentine midfielder spoke about his adventure in Friuli to Fox Sports Argentina.

Payero’s word

Payero he told the overseas media about his adventure so far with Juventus: “Here we train very hard, we often have double sessions. In the days before the match we do a lot of tactical work. I got used to it, the adaptation fortunately it was easy, so I’m happy. Udinese is a very organized club, the people make you feel at ease, like at home. I already knew someone on the team like Nehuen Perez and the Tucu Pereyra, For this reason, adapting was even easier, I felt comfortable right away. With Nehuen and Tucu we manage the music in the locker room.Udinese is a club on the risewhich has clear objectives.

