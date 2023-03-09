The footballer has faced a really difficult period in which he has been swamped with injuries. Now he is ready to take back Udinese

The captain of this Udinese team needs to be a protagonist again in view of the next championship matches. Tucu Pereyra he intends to take a starting shirt during the next match against Paolo Zanetti’s Empoli. A game that will be very important for both the team and the player, given that there is a great desire to win again and it has also been a long time since the team has been unable to secure the final three points. Now all we can do is evaluate the conditions of the captain’s recovery and then set off at full speed towards the next engagement.

Against Atalanta the ailments certainly stopped him and in fact even in the final twenty minutes dedicated to his entry, he was unable to show off and make a difference as usual. Now, however, he still has several days to be able to recover better and prepare with the team in view of a game that is never banal. Pereyra he wants to return to being the protagonist in this Udinese and above all the bianconeri need the captain to go back to conquering that success which has only come once in the course of the last eighteen matches. Let’s see how Andrea Sottil could put him on the playing field.

The chosen role — At the moment there are two positions in which the ex Watford and Old Lady talent could play. The first is on the midfield line together with a midfielder (who still needs to be chosen) and the midfielder Walace. The second is behind the Beto Portuguese. Two situations that are not easy to manage, but in which you have to do your best and we know that Pereyra could even decide the game with his plays. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. The return of a central defender is official. Ready for ransom << See also An empty chair for Navalny in the European Parliament. The daughter: "Stop flirting with Putin"

March 8 – 09:03

