The Dutch central defender goes from free agent to regular in less than a month. Here are all the latest on the central defender and the match

The training led by Andrea Subtil prepares for the next championship match. Against Bologna we will have to play a real sacrifice, also because of the many players who have returned bruised by their commitments with the national teams. The goal remains to extend the winning streak to three, after the great matches played against Empoli and Milan. However, Udinese will be in a real defensive emergency. Probably the first opportunity as owner will come for the Dutch central defenderMarvin Zeegelaar.

After a difficult season like the past one, no confirmation has arrived for the player who has already worn the black and white shirt twice. Now, however, everything seems to have changed and even more is expected for what could be the last chance of his career. Marvin’s contract expires next June and only with great performances will he be able to show off in view of this season finale. It won’t be easy to do it, but after spending more than six months without a team, the idea is that more than a few things could have changed.

All absent — Con Rodrigo Becao and Nehuen Perez disqualified it is very probable that the starting shirt will arrive immediately. The non-optimal conditions of two important players such as Adam Masina and Jaka Bijol should also be noted. To date Sottil really has all the defense out in view of the match against Bologna. You can’t lose sight of each other even for a second and the next match is about to arrive in a hurry. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. The dream in attack is a striker from Mourinho << See also Pope speaks to young entrepreneurs: a new economy is needed, listening to the cry of the poor and the earth - Vatican News

March 31, 2023 (change March 31, 2023 | 3:10 pm)

