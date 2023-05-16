News Udinese – Perez speaks: “This has been a positive season”

Central defender Perez took stock of the season. Here is the player’s opinion on this year as it travels towards the end

Juventus central defender Nehuen Perez had his say to the microphones of Udinese Tonight. The declarations were very important to make a point on this season and above all on the last final objectives given also the defeat on Sunday against Vincenzo Italiano’s viola. Let’s not waste any more time and go immediately to read all the player’s statements in the world champion national team.

“The one from yesterday afternoon against Fiorentina it was a difficult match, we didn’t play our best. We have many injured players and they are a very strong and long-lasting team. They deserved to win”. The Argentine footballer also continued speaking of the depth of Rocco Commisso’s team squad: “They have made turnover given the two very close races in Europe. It remains that they have a very competitive squad. They have the ability to basically field two teams and that was a factor. However, we have to do self-criticism for our game”. The interview doesn’t end here, given that Nehuen took stock of his entire season, both personally and as a team.

A growing season — "In my opinion this has been a good year. I absolutely thank the coach for the trust he has always given me". He then continued: "I worked day after day to be able to constantly improve, but I still have to grow a lot". After talking about his performances, here is his opinion on this final of the season: "We will try to score as many points as possible. No one will be able to stop us and we will reason match after match. When I take the field, I never want to lose and I only do it to win".

