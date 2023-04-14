The Udinese patron has clear ideas about the team and the next programs after the meeting with Roma. Here are the possible solutions

he boss of the black and white club Giampaolo Pozzo he has clear ideas on the next movements that the black and white club will have to follow. Much if not everything will depend on the next league match against Roma. The match is scheduled at the Stadio Olimpico this Sunday evening and it will be essential to understand what Udinese can offer in this season finale. To date, the eleventh position is very narrow, especially after the great start in the first months of this tournament. Now, however, we have to do the math and with less than ten days to go we need it a real recovery in order to have a goal in this final year.

The patron does not change his mind and withdrawal scheduled at the beginning of the week could be only postponed. Everything (as mentioned above) will depend on the performance and above all on the final result of the match at the Stadio Olimpico. Udinese wants to win and its president follows. Also because apart from the great performance against the Rossoneri, this return to the championship has really been lacking in satisfaction. A good performance will hardly be enough and the request is precisely the final victory with the three points that would bring back a position on the left side of the standings. Placement in the top ten it’s just the minimum for this team which according to the patron could even compete for a place in Europe. See also Pope issues new charter of Order of Malta - Vatican News

Everyone safe? — In the end it is not so sure that all insiders are safe. The lack of results all this time resulted in a total change in the patron’s thoughts. Now we will have to continue working race after race and only at the end of the year will the necessary assessments be made. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. Here you are Mourinho’s words two days before the match. The Portuguese coach speaks <<

